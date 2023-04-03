Anand Mahindra is impressed with this man's skills in making hundreds of idlis. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anand Mahindra impressed with man's idli making skills

Trending News: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing interesting content on his Twitter handle. Recently, he shared a video of a man making idlis on a mass scale that left everyone amazed. The video showcases the man's idli-making skills, from preparing the batter to moulding the idlis and putting them on steam with great speed and precision.

In the caption, the business tycoon pointed out the difference between traditional idli-making and mass manufacturing while praising the human touch that will always be an essential part of Indian culture. The video has received an overwhelming response from Twitter users, with over 526k views, 16k likes and several reactions.

The undated video was reportedly shot at Om Shanti Caters, a popular food joint in Sangli, Maharashtra. The man's idli-making skills on a mass scale have impressed many, and people are eager to visit the shop and taste the idlis. A user commented, "The human touch. What a quintessential ingredient in any recipe!" Another user wrote, "Skilled!! Person! The way his hands !! Moving. It's Amazing." A third added, "Indians are self employed and never goes onto recession."

Watch the viral video of man making hundreds of idlis with super speed and precision here:

Notably, Mahindra also mentioned 'Idli Paati' or 'Idli Amma' in his tweet, referring to 85-year-old Kamalathal, who went viral in 2019 for cooking and selling idlis for just Re 1 to cater to the underprivileged. Mahindra helped her secure an LPG connection in 2019, and his company gifted her a house in 2022.

