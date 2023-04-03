Dog cries while watching Mufasa's death scene in 'The Lion King', makes netizens emotional. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dog cries while watching 'The Lion King'

Trending News: The Lion King is a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. The film has become a cultural phenomenon, with its beloved characters, powerful storyline, and emotional moments that tug at the heartstrings. One of the most memorable scenes in the movie is the death of Mufasa, which is an incredibly emotional moment that has left a lasting impact on viewers of all ages.

This video of a pet dog's reaction to the scene where Mufasa dies is proof of the power of The Lion King to evoke strong emotions in viewers. As the scene plays out the dog can be heard crying while watching Simba with Mufasa's body on screen and saying “wake up”. The dog continues to cry while standing in front of the TV and even barks when Scar enters the scene. The dog's reaction added another layer of sadness to the already tragic scene.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'pet_lovers1802' with the following caption: "The dog understood the movie very well." It has received over 39 million views and 2.6 million likes. The dog's heartbreaking reaction lefts netizens emotional. "Shows how good this animation is," a user commented. "I’m more emotional watching the dog watching the movie than was I watching the movie," another user wrote. "When he barked at Scar," a third added. "This is so touching. I even cried while watching it," a fourth user expressed.

Watch the viral video of pet dog crying while watching ‘The Lion King’ here:

The scene where Mufasa dies is a pivotal moment in the movie, as it marks the loss of a beloved character and sets the stage for Simba's journey to become the next king. It's a heartbreaking moment that is made even more poignant by the music and animation that accompany it. The scene is a masterful combination of storytelling, music, and animation that creates an emotional experience that is difficult to forget.

People love watching The Lion King because it's a movie that speaks to the heart. It's a story about family, love, loss, and redemption, and it's told in a way that is both entertaining and deeply moving. The movie has a universal appeal that transcends age, gender, and cultural differences, which is why it continues to be popular more than 25 years after its release.

The fact that even a pet dog can feel the weight of the moment is a testament to the impact that the movie has had on popular culture. It's a reminder that great storytelling has the power to move us in profound ways and that The Lion King is a masterpiece that will continue to touch hearts for generations to come.

