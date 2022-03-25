Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine sets up seven humanitarian corridors

Members of popular Ukrainian band 'Antytila' have sent a video message to singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran from the frontline, offering to perform remotely at the 'Concert For Ukraine'.As per Billboard, the 'Concert For Ukraine' is slated to take place on March 29 in Birmingham, England, and feature sets from Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol, with more acts to be added soon.The live two-hour special will raise funds for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.A video of the Ukrainian band 'Antytila' has gone viral on social media, in which they are asking to join the performance remotely from their home country.In the clip, they said, "Hello Ed, greetings from Kyiv! We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila - one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers. We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this."They then talked about making a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham.They added, "Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely. Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."Further, they talked about the power of music."We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us. So on March 29, we are ready," they signed off.