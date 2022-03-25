Friday, March 25, 2022
     
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine sets up seven humanitarian corridors

On Mar 23, Ukraine established nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from two regions.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Kyiv Updated on: March 25, 2022 9:21 IST
Image Source : AP.

A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv on Feb 27. 

 

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine set up seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. At a media briefing, Vereshchuk on Thursday said 45 buses are set to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol in Donetsk, adding that the evacuation will continue in towns and villages in the southern Zaporizhzhia and the central Kiev regions, Xinhua news agency reported. On Wednesday, Ukraine established nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the above mentioned two regions.

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War | MARCH 25

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Volodymyr Zelensky asks EU leaders for quick membership | READ

    READ FULL STORY HERE

     

  • Mar 25, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ukrainian band 'Antytila' asks Ed Sheeran if they can remotely perform at 'Concert For Ukraine'

    Members of popular Ukrainian band 'Antytila' have sent a video message to singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran from the frontline, offering to perform remotely at the 'Concert For Ukraine'.As per Billboard, the 'Concert For Ukraine' is slated to take place on March 29 in Birmingham, England, and feature sets from Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol, with more acts to be added soon.The live two-hour special will raise funds for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.A video of the Ukrainian band 'Antytila' has gone viral on social media, in which they are asking to join the performance remotely from their home country.In the clip, they said, "Hello Ed, greetings from Kyiv! We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila - one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers. We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this."They then talked about making a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham.They added, "Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely. Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."Further, they talked about the power of music."We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us. So on March 29, we are ready," they signed off.

  • Mar 25, 2022 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Australia imposes sanctions on Lukashenko, says Belarus supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Citing Belarus' continuous strategic support to Russia and its military forces, Australia on Friday has placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family along with 22 Russians including senior editors from organisations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront.The Government of Belarus, under President Lukashenko, continues to provide strategic support to Russia and its military forces in their assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, said the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Speaking on the sanctions on Lukashenko's family, the statement read, "We are also placing sanctions on his son Viktor Lukashenko, who previously held senior national security roles in the Belarussian Government, and his wife Galina Lukashenko, the First Lady of Belarus." "These latest steps, one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, continue our focussed efforts to ensure that Russia and those who support its illegal, unprovoked invasion of its democratic neighbour, pay a high cost," it read.It slammed Belarus saying, "it has allowed Russia to fire ballistic missiles from Belarus into Ukraine, enabled the transport of Russian military personnel, heavy weapons and tanks into Ukraine, provided refuelling points in Belarus for Russian military aircraft and stored Russian weapons and military equipment."Australia reiterated its "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the people of Ukraine. It called upon Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

  • Mar 25, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Demanding NATO for no-fly zone, Ukrainians to hold rally in Warsaw as Joe Biden visits Poland

    Ukrainians will hold a rally in Warsaw, demanding NATO for a no-fly zone over the war-torn country and providing it with fighter jets as US President Joe Biden is set to visit Poland, reported local media. Biden will travel to Poland during his Europe trip to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose "severe and unprecedented costs" on Russia for its invasion, the White House said in a statement. The statement said, on Friday, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. According to The Kyiv Independent, the rally will be taken out on March 25, 5 p.m. local time at Warsaw, Palace of Culture and Science, Marszalkowskiej Street entrance.As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its second month, 2 more children are killed by Russian forces. They were killed in Donetsk Oblast. An 11-year-old girl in Mariupol and a 14-year-old boy in the town of Yasnaya Polyana lost their lives, according to the head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported the local media.Ukrainian army reports taking down 130 troops, 9 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles at the eastern front in one day. Ukraine's Operational Tactical Group "East" repels 5 separate attacks by Russian forces on Thursday, reported local media.Residents of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, were also warned to seal windows. Due to fire and explosions occurring in Kyiv Oblast, people in the capital are being asked to close their windows during the night, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.The Russian actions were immediately condemned by almost all the western countries, who rolled out severe sets of sanctions targetting the Russian economy, and key individuals.A number of countries, including the US, UK, France, Italy, Finland and several others, also banned Russian aircraft over their airspaces.

  • Mar 25, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

    The UN member states have adopted a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favour and 5 votes against, while 38 countries abstained on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported. The text strongly encourages the continued negotiations between all parties, and again urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means in accordance with international law."

     

  • Mar 25, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia

    Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken against their will. The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but said they wanted to go to Russia. Ukraine’s rebel-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking, and many people there have supported close ties to Moscow. A month into the invasion, meanwhile, the two sides traded heavy blows in what has become a devastating war of attrition. Ukraine’s navy said it sank a large Russian landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to bring in armored vehicles. Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting. At an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the Western allies via video for planes, tanks, rockets, air defense systems and other weapons, saying his country is “defending our common values.”

  • Mar 25, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    US sanctions firms, individuals in Russia, China, North Korea for proliferation activities

    The United States on Friday announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in Russia and North Korea (DPRK) and one entity in the People's Republic of China (PRC) for proliferation activities under Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).The Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act authorize the United States to impose sanctions against foreign individuals, private entities, and governments that engage in proliferation activities.As part of this action, the US imposed sanctions against the Russian entities Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group); PFK Profpodshipnik; LLC, and Russian individual Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin; as well as DPRK entity Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau (SANS FAB); and DPRK individual Ri Sung Chol (aka Ri Su'ng-ch'o'l) for transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program.

  • Mar 25, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ukraine sets up 7 humanitarian corridors

    Ukraine set up seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. At a media briefing, Vereshchuk on Thursday said 45 buses are set to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol in Donetsk, adding that the evacuation will continue in towns and villages in the southern Zaporizhzhia and the central Kiev regions, Xinhua news agency reported. On Wednesday, Ukraine established nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the above mentioned two regions.

