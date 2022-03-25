Friday, March 25, 2022
     
Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky asks EU leaders for quick membership

He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine’s application to join the bloc. “Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelensky said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”

March 25, 2022 8:57 IST
Image Source : AP.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022. 

 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine
  • He also thanked them for imposing sanctions on Russia
  • Zelensky lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany’s decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

But he lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.

He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine’s application to join the bloc. “Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelensky said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”

He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were “for us.” He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid.

“Listen, Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol?” Zelensky said, addressing Hungarian President Viktor Orban. “I want to be open once and for all- you should decide for yourself, who you are for.”

Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally among EU leaders.

Zelensky said Ukraine is certain that “in the decisive moment, Germany also will be with us.”

