Russia Ukraine war: Want Moscow out of G20, says Joe Biden

Follow us on Image Source : AP From left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Japan's PM Fumio Kishida, Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British PM Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a G7 leaders group photo during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 24, 2022.

President Joe Biden said that he wants Russia out of the G-20. Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. Biden said he raised the issue on Thursday with other world leaders.

Biden said that he would prefer Russia is removed from the group, but should Indonesia or other nations disagree, he would ask that Ukraine leaders be allowed in for conversations.

Earlier in 2014, Russia was expelled from G8, an inter-governmental political forum, in response to its annexation of Crimea

Biden and Western allies on Thursday also pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to the continued assault in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin. But their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.

Biden also announced the US would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — though he said many probably prefer to stay closer to home — and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

READ MORE: Russia Ukraine war: After G8, G20 exclusion for Russia? What's US stand on this

Latest World News