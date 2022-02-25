Russia-Ukraine war: Over 470 students reach Romania from Kyiv in India's first batch of evacuees

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIAINUKRAINE Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory informing stranded Indian citizens that the government is working to evacuate them through Romania and Hungary.

The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine on Friday reached Romania via Suceava border crossing, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. He said that the Indian government's team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India.

"The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Embassy of India in Kyiv said that more than 470 Indian students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border, amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

"Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland," India in Ukraine Tweeted.

The Indian Embassy also informed that the massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Kyiv, Embassy of India, representing India in Hungary and Bosnia, Embassy of India, Bucharest accredited to Romania, and Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland.

"This massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of @MEAIndia @IndiainUkraine @IndiaInHungary @eoiromania @IndiainPoland. Preparations are underway for continued movements," it said in another Tweet.

Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory informing stranded Indian citizens that the government is working to evacuate them through Romania and Hungary. In addition to the Control Rooms in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and the Embassy of India in Kyiv, the presence of MEA Teams have been expanded in western Ukraine and its neighbouring border regions to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, as per the MEA statement today.

(with inputs from ANI)

