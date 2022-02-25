Russia-Ukraine war: Stop the enemy wherever you see, President Volodymyr Zelensky urges Ukrainians

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine-Russia war: President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to show maximum endurance and mutual support, as well as "stop the enemy wherever you see." He said this in his address, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It is very important that our people today also show maximum endurance and mutual support. Take care of your family and loved ones, but do not forget about the people around you. Those who are single, those who are older. Help with food. Help to find shelter when There is an air alert. Help with access to verified official information. Stop the enemy wherever you see, "Zelensky said.

He noted that the fate of Ukraine depends only on Ukrainians, because no one but ourselves will rule our lives. "We are on our own land, the truth is behind us. It will not be possible to destroy our character. Caliber missiles are helpless against freedom," the President added.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and launched a large-scale invasion. Missile strikes were launched on a number of Ukrainian cities, and military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were attacked.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 60 battalion tactical groups of Russian troops have been deployed on the territory of Ukraine, the main purpose of the operation is to block Kyiv and create a land corridor to Crimea. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a general mobilization in Ukraine.

