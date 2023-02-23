Russia suspends involvement in key nuclear arms pact. Is world on the brink of nuclear war?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia-Ukraine war: The world is once again standing at the brink of a nuclear war after Russian President Vladimir Putin a couple of days ago had said that Moscow will not hesitate in conducting new nuclear tests if United States does so.

Making the statement during his state-of-the-nation address, Putin said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States amid tensions with Washington over Ukraine war.

If Russia goes ahead with this move, then it would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests which has been in place since Cold War times.

“They want to inflict a strategic defeat' on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time," he said.

During his address, Puitn blamed the West, US for the Ukraine war after they declared 'defeat of Russia' as their major goal.

The West has been contineously supplying weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia.

“The drones used for it were equipped and modernized with NATO's expert assistance,” Putin said.

“And now they want to inspect our defense facilities? In the conditions of today's confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense.”

Putin emphasised that Russia is suspending its involvement in New START and not entirely withdrawing from the pact yet.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.

Putin's decision created a stir from Ukraine to US

Putin's decision to open Novaya Zemlya's nuclear test site has created a stir not only in Ukraine, but also in US and Europe.

Russia, which has the largest number of nuclear weapons in the world, is now ready to go to any extent.

Putin may decide date of catastrophe after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping

After Putin broke the treaty on the use of nuclear weapons, US President Joe Biden has said that Putin made a big mistake by doing so.

But Putin is not afraid of Joe Biden's warning at all. The manner in which he has opened his nuclear test site which has been closed for 32 years, it can be inferred that the Russian President has not been able to bow down to Putin despite all the efforts of US and Europe to pressure him.

Meanwhile, Putin has sought Beijing's support in establishing international peace. Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to visit Moscow soon.

After this, it would be difficult to imagine on which path the Russia-Ukraine war is going to take the world.

