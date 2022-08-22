Monday, August 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia's spy agency blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed Russian nationalist's daughter

Russia's spy agency blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed Russian nationalist's daughter

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

AP Reported By: AP Moscow Published on: August 22, 2022 18:13 IST
FSB, KGB, ukraine, russia, Ukrainian special services, Ukrainian spy agency, car bombing, Darya Dugi
Image Source : AP Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin's brain”.

Russia's top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organised the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

Also Read | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case

Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin's brain”. It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia after the killing.

The FSB said that the suspect, Natalya Vovk, rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived and shadowed her. Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

Also Read | Chinese satellite-tracking ship, docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, leaves after controversial visit

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News