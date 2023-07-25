'Black Sea grain deal is now impossible': Russia's staunch reply despite mounting pressure from world leaders

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain

Despite mounting pressure from the West and other parts of the world, Russia, in staunch words on Tuesday, reiterated that it would not resume the Black Sea grain deal in the near future. Earlier last week, Moscow had terminated the grain deal and argued that "the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled". Calling the resumption "impossible" in the present setting, the Kremlin claimed that Russian conditions have not been met yet.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted that it had received a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to extend the Black Sea initiative but added it would be possible only if Russian export to other nations would be fulfilled. "Indeed, Mr. Guterres’ letter [to Russian President Vladimir Putin] once again outlined a certain plan of action and a promise that one day it would be possible to fulfil the Russian part of these agreements. Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to this deal because it is not being implemented," state media TASS quoted the Kremlin spokesman saying.

According to him, de facto the deal was never executed. "However, President Putin made it clear that Russia is ready to immediately resume the deal as soon as it is executed," Peskov stressed.

What is the Russia-Ukraine grain deal?

It is worth mentioning Russia and Ukraine account for major wheat exports to the world, especially African nations. It exports shipments through the Black Sea. However, following the relentless war, Moscow blocked the route, resulting in spiralling costs of wheat, cereals and other agricultural products.

This also showcased the worst impact on African nations. In fact, several countries were on the verge of starvation. In April 2022, the Secretary-General met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to propose the plan.

Subsequently, on July 27 last year, the United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal in Istanbul which was dubbed a "grain deal".

What does Russia say behind the decision?

Although there were speculations that the Kremlin's latest came in line with the Crimean Bridge explosion, President's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Moscow had notified Kyiv about the same earlier. Kremlin spokesperson asserted that today's decision was "unrelated" to an overnight attack on the bridge, which he called a “terrorist act” and blamed on Ukraine.

In fact, he warned that Moscow would continue the suspension unless and until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world were met positively.

In contradiction, the ship data shows, that tracks the movement of vessels moving in the sea, Moscow has been shipping record amounts of wheat and its fertilizers.

What does Ukraine say?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office has reacted sharply to the development and called it a "violation of international norms" and argued that "the Black Sea is not Russia's internal waters and is not subject to its jurisdiction".

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, underscored that grain cannot be a legitimate military target and added Ukraine has agency in terms of working with external partners. Further, he stressed that several countries need Ukrainian grain in the direct sense of the word.

"If a bunch of people somewhere in the Kremlin think that they supposedly have the right to decide whether food will be on the table in different countries: Egypt or Sudan, Yemen or Bangladesh, China or India, Türkiye or Indonesia... then the world has an opportunity to show that blackmail is not allowed to anyone," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Impact: Wheat prices increase sharply

According to a UN report, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has reportedly allowed the export of 36.2 million tons of food from Ukraine to the world, especially African nations. In fact, Zelenskyy has often dubbed the grain export as the ‘breadbasket of the world’. Besides, more than 79 countries are heavily dependent on grain export amid the fact climate change wreaks havoc across continents and destroys crops.

According to multiple media reports, wheat prices took a sharp jump of 11 per cent after the development hit the headlines across the world. Before the war, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for 25% of the global grain supply.

“You will have a new spike for sure (if the deal isn’t renewed). The duration of that spike will depend a lot on how markets will respond," news agency Associated Press had quoted UN Food and Agriculture Organisation chief economist Maximo Torero as saying.

