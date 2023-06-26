Russian Defense Minister breaks silence following Wagner's Prigozhin's dramatic coup attempt

Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance after the country witnessed a series of dramatic events on Saturday after Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin called for mutiny-- in the latest event that demonstrated a feud between the country's top defence officials and private armies publically.
In a video released by his ministry, it shows Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at a military headquarters in Ukraine.
This is a developing story. More details will be added.