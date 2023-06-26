Russian Defense Minister breaks silence following Wagner's Prigozhin's dramatic coup attempt

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the opening of the Army 2022 International Military.

Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance after the country witnessed a series of dramatic events on Saturday after Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin called for mutiny-- in the latest event that demonstrated a feud between the country's top defence officials and private armies publically.

In a video released by his ministry, it shows Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at a military headquarters in Ukraine.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

