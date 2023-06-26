Follow us on Image Source : AP China downplays Wagner's attempt to oust Putin's regime; Does India respond?

Despite a major development in Russia following a coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private paramilitary group- Wagner, China, which initially kept mum over the incident, has downplayed the situation and dubbed it as Moscow’s “internal affairs”. The remarks from Beijing came after Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko held talks with his Chinese counterpart where both discussed the evolving situation in Moscow.

According to The Guardian, the Chinese foreign ministry initially said only that Rudenko had exchanged views with China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, on Sino-Russian relations as well as “international and regional issues of common concern”. However, within an hour, Beijing came in support of its "newest" ally and stated in support of Moscow. "As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic partner in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” the UK media outlet quoted a Chinese official as saying.

The same was echoed by Russia too. "The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Mutiny called off within 24 hours

It is worth mentioning Russia witnessed a series of dramatic events on Saturday after Prigozhin called for mutiny-- in the latest event that demonstrated a feud between the country's official and private armies publically. Subsequently, multiple videos showed Wagner fighters capturing the city of Rostov before racing north in convoy, transporting tanks and armoured trucks and smashing through barricades set up to stop them. Later, multiple media reports also claimed oil depots and crucial buildings were blown by the private armed group.

Putin's desperate call to Wagner

Amid the dramatic situation, President Putin appeared on national television channels where he asserted that the country was fighting against "some people" who unfortunately called for mutiny against their own country. The Russian President condemned Wagner's boss's act and dubbed his statements called for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory. "Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting with pro-Nazi Ukrainian forces."

"I appeal to the Russians, the military and law enforcement agencies, and to those who were pushed onto the path of armed rebellion by deceit and threats. Russia is waging a hard struggle for its future, the entire military and information machine of the West is directed against Russia," he added. "Any strife must be discarded during the period of the special operation, now the fate of our people is being decided. We faced betrayal, exorbitant ambitions led to the betrayal of Russia," stressed the Russian President.

How does India respond to Wagner's coup attempt?

Notably, India did not condemn the Russia-Ukraine war and abstained from voting at the United Nations against its all-weather friend- Russia and maintained a neutral stance at multiple global forums. Even, while sharing the stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, PM Modi underscored that the "current era is not an era of war".

Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions and urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue for the resolution of the conflict. Like earlier, this time too, India has not reacted to the recent developments and it is unlikely New Delhi would pass any negative comments against Kremlin.

