Powerful Florida Tornado causes severe devastation; damages houses, flip cars | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tree damaged the roof of the house in Palm Beach Gardens.

Florida: A powerful tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, north of Miami, on Saturday afternoon, Florida, US, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches. The branches of the trees flew dangerously in the wind while the trees were uprooted and collapsed on vehicles. The roof of an apartment building blew off, while the storm also shattered the windows of homes and cars.

The images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other, cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes, as well as other debris littering streets. A picture showed the cars stacked onto one another in an open parking lot.

Image Source : AP A powerful tornado flipped cars.

Image Source : APThe devastation caused by a tornado in Palm Beach Gardens.

Image Source : APTree uprooted after tornado hit the Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday.

Similar horrifying videos were also shared on social media, showing the devastation caused by the strong tornado. Some clips showed flipped vehicles, in many videos trees that fell down during the incident can be seen.

Another video shows a small car getting caught in the wind and being violently tossed into the air, surprising other drivers on the road as it rolls several times. Even debris swirling around in the street as cars are pushed by the strong gusts could be seen in the video, which was taken from inside another vehicle.

Another clip showed the aftermath of the tornado passing through communities. "Florida | Another video of tornado damage in Palm Beach area," the caption of the Twitter post read.

The National Weather Service said that the tornado had an estimated wind speed of at least 100 miles per hour, and that it would probably make a final determination Sunday. Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roadways in the city as workers cleared debris and inspected the wreckage.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities. A spokeswoman for the city said officials have deactivated emergency protocols and were working through lingering issues Sunday. The National Weather Service had placed a large stretch of central Florida under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms were cutting across the state.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: US tornadoes kill at least 21 across Midwest and South; rescue operation underway

Also Read: Tornado caught live on cam in Gujarat! Watch

Latest World News