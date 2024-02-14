World needs governments that are inclusive, smart and corruption-free: PM Modi in UAE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

PM Modi in UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the importance of governments that are inclusive, technology-smart and free from corruption while addressing the World Governments Summit here on the second day of this visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Prime Minister also emphasised that his mantra over the years has been 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

"Today, we are in the 21st century. On the one side, the world is moving towards modernity but the challenges of the previous century are getting intense. Whether it is food security, health, water security, energy security, education, making the society inclusive, every government is tied to responsibilities towards its citizens," he said while speaking in Dubai. PM Modi also remarked that government interference in people's lives should be minimal.

He also emphasised that people's trust in his government has increased. "We have been hearing a lot from the experts that, after COVID, people have been not trusting governments. However, in India, we have seen the complete opposite. In the past years, it has been seen that people's trust has strengthened in the Indian government," he added.

PM Modi emphasised that his government has focused on women-led development, strengthening the financial, social, and political conditions of the Indian women. He said social and financial inclusion has been his government's priority and over 50 crore people were connected to the banking system. "Social and financial inclusion has been our government's priority. Due to this, today more than 50 crore people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India. This has taken India forward in the areas of fintech and digital payments," the PM said.

PM Modi calls for 'smart government'

Speaking of the challenges the world is facing today, like terrorism and climate change, PM Modi asserted that the international system is in disarray and needs an inclusive and corruption-free government that effectively utilises technology, while stressing global governance reforms.

"Now the world needs a smart government, which makes technology a government medium, which is transparent and not corrupt. On the one hand, the world is embracing modernity, on the other hand, the challenges emanating since the last century are intensifying," he said.

The Prime Minister further stressed, "We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making. We have to listen to the voice of the Global South, we have to bring forward their priorities, and we have to help the needy countries...We will have to create global prototypes for emerging challenges like AI, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and cybercrime. We will have to give priority to our national sovereignty and also keep the dignity of international law."

In his remarks, Modi also said Dubai is becoming the epicentre of the global economy, commerce and technology. Hailing UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Modi said he is a leader with vision and resolve.

The World Governments Summit is taking place under the theme of 'Shaping Future Governments' with the conversation involving governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

PM Modi, who arrived in UAE on Tuesday on his seventh trip to the Emirates just ahead of elections in the world’s largest democracy, hopes to further business, defence and cultural ties while cementing his relationship with his "brother", UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will also inaugurate the largest Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, later today in Abu Dhabi.

(with inputs from agencies)

