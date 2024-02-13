India will become third-largest economy in my 3rd term, guarantees PM Modi in Abu Dhabi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi greeting the audience of 'Ahlan Modi' after his address

PM Modi in UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the high-profile 'Ahlan Modi' programme in Abu Dhabi, amid a rousing welcome from the Indian community and chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', where he guaranteed that India will become the third-largest economy of the world under his third term. "Modi has given a guarantee that in his third term, India will become the third largest economy," he said at the event in Zayed Sports Stadium.

During the event, PM Modi asserted that the world looked towards India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu' as India is the first responder to any major crisis. "Today, India is being recognised for its mega infrastructure projects, as a vibrant tourism destination and a big sports power," he added. The PM also introduced the UPI RuPay card system in Abu Dhabi, enabling seamless transactions between the UAE and Indian accounts.

"Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. What is that country whose economy is progressing rapidly? Our India...Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country made the record of launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India," he further said.

India-UAE relations continue to strengthen

PM Modi began his address by saying 'Bharat-UAE dosti zindabad'. Speaking to the Indian diaspora, he said, "You have created a new history in Abu Dhabi. You have come from all corners of UAE, and different states of India, but the hearts of everyone are connected."

He also spoke on the growing relations between India and the UAE, saying their collaboration in areas of community and culture is a model for the world. "Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke a few sentences in Arabic to highlight how many words spoken in India have links to the language. "I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you," the PM told the Indian community in Abu Dhabi.

After his address at the grand event, PM Modi also greeted the Indian diaspora who were there to listen to his speech.

PM Modi gets a rousing welcome

Loud and cheerful sloganeering, vibrant, traditional dances, a sprinkling of Arabic and multiple Indian language words, and an evocation of pride in being an Indian was how the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event unfolded here in Abu Dhabi. PM Modi was welcomed at the venue with slogans of ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi,’ ‘We Love Modi,’ ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ and even ‘Jai Shree Ram’ over the music by the Indian community there.

The PM was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi Airport, after which they held a bilateral meeting and signed several agreements related to a bilateral investment treaty and interlinking of the UPI system with UAE's instant payment service. He will also inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | 'India-UAE dosti model for world': PM amid 'Modi-Modi' chants at Abu Dhabi event | Top quotes