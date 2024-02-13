'India-UAE dosti model for world': PM amid Modi-Modi chants in Abu Dhabi event | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Ahlan Modi programme, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

PM Modi in UAE: Amid 'Modi-Modi' chants, Prime Minister on Tuesday addressed the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He began his address by saying 'Bharat-UAE dosti zindabad'. Addressing the diaspora, PM Modi said, "You have created a new history in Abu Dhabi. You have come from all corners of UAE, and different states of India, but hearts of everyone are connected." India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also spoke a few sentences in Arabic to highlight how many words spoken in India have links to the language.

India's achievements belong to every Indian, I have full confidence in every Indian's strength, the Prime Minister said at 'Ahlan Modi' event.

I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you, said PM Modi.

Have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you, the Prime Minister said.

This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today... this makes him special. I am happy that we got the opportunity to welcome him four times in India. A few days ago he came to Gujarat and lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank him.

"I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that...That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians...," PM Modi said.

Today, India is being recognised for its mega infrastructure projects. India is being recognised as a vibrant tourism destination. India is being recognised as a big sports power. You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts.

Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. What is that country whose economy is progressing rapidly? Our India... Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country made the record of launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India.

Today the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Today India's voice is heard on every major platform of the world. Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach there. Today's strong India stands with its people at every step, Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi has given a guarantee that in his third term, India will become the third-largest economy. "Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee," the Prime Minister added.

Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world.

More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools... Master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be helpful in providing the best education to the Indian community.

After his address at the grand event, PM Modi also greeted the Indian diaspora who were there to listen to his speech.

