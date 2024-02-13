Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of Navy officials from Qatar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shah Rukh Khan during an event.

Shah Rukh Khan has denied reports suggesting that he had role in the release of Indian Navy officers from Qatar saying any such assertions are 'unfounded' adding execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the government.

Taking to social media platform X, SRK's team posted, "Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasising the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan's participation in this matter."

"Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr Khan like many others Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best," Shah Rukh Khan's office said.

SRK's office response has come after BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had said that the Modi government secured the release of Indian naval officials after asking Shah Rukh Khan to intervene.

Qatar released eight Navy officials ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UAE visit.

Qatar releases Indian Navy officials

On Monday, Qatar released the Indian Navy veterans who were sentenced to death and whose sentences were commuted to jail terms of varying duration. Seven of them have returned home.

Speculation that Shah Rukh, who enjoys massive popularity in Qatar and recently met the country's prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha during an event, played a role in the release of the jailed Indians was rife on Tuesday.

Subramanian Swamy's claim in a post on X that the actor had intervened in the matter circulated widely on social media platforms.

Shah Rukh was trending on X for much of the day.

The actor, 58, recently attended the Asian Football Club final in Doha, where he was the special guest of honour.

They apparently faced charges of espionage but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

With inputs from PTI

