6.4-magnitude quake hits Philippines

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines island of Mindanao on Wednesday, authorities said.

There were no reports of any casualties or structural damages, Efe news reported.

The US Geological Survey, which records worldwide seismic activity, said the earthquake occurred at 7.37 pm local time (5.07 pm IST) and its epicentre was located some 7.7 km (4.7 miles) from the Columbio locality.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 14 km.

The Philippines is located along the Ring of Fire, a region of high volcanic and seismic activity that is shaken every year by some 7,000 quakes, most of them moderate.

Earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 5 are recorded sporadically in southern Mindanao, Batanes and the eastern region of Bicol.

