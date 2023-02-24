Philadelphia: Seven shot, including 2-year-old, outside school in Strawberry Mansion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Philadelphia: Seven shot, including 2-year-old, outside school.

Philadelphia news: Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded on Thursday (February 23) in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6:00 pm in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable. A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests. Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

(With AP inputs)

