Is Pakistan supplying weapons to Ukraine? Here's FM Kuleba answers as he lands in Islamabad

Follow us on Image Source : @FOREIGNOFFICEPK/TWITTER Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari greets Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad

Pakistan, which has been getting oil at a "discounted" rate from Russia, is currently hosting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Islamabad, who landed in the cash-strapped nation on Thursday, July 20. Earlier, multiple media reported that the war-torn nation would seek an arms deal with Pakistan, amid the fact it has been facing an unprecedented shortage of arms and ammunition on the battlefield. However, Kuleba refuted media reports claiming that Pakistan was supplying arms to Kyiv amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a joint press conference, Kuleba said there is no arms supply agreement between Pakistan and Ukraine. He expressed inquisitiveness in boosting trade and economic ties saying that the country is looking forward to holding the inaugural meeting of a Pakistan-Ukraine commission on economic cooperation.

Bhutto, while speaking about the situation in Ukraine, expressed deep concern and said, "Despite our own economic challenges, Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine".

It is worth mentioning a brutal war has been going on between Russia and Ukraine for the past 1.5 years. Since the two nations engaged in aggression, thousands of people lost their lives and millions fled the war-torn nation.

Also Read: Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan again apologises for his controversial remarks against woman judge

Latest World News