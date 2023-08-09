'Rail staff knew engine's wheels were jammed, still they applied ‘quick fix’: Pakistan Railways Minister

Follow us on Image Source : AP Railway officials say the death toll from a train derailment in southern Pakistan has risen to at least 30.

Two days after a train mishap in Pakistan killed at least 34 people and injured over 100, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday acknowledged it was the blunder of rail officials who knew that two of the locomotive’s 12 wheels were jammed, but instead of replacing the engine, they chose to apply a 'quick fix'.

On Sunday, the Hazara Express train travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed in Nawabshah district near the Sarhari Railway Station-- 275 kilometres from the provincial capital Karachi. This resulted in the killing of at least 34 people.

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday, the minister said he suspended six officials over negligence. According to him, the concerned staff failed to replace the engine after it developed a fault, and instead, ‘grea­sed’ the wheels as a temporary fix.

As per the sources of Pakistan English Daily, Dawn, a fault was discovered in the wheels of the engine pulling the Hazara Express at Kotri station. However, the officials chose to allow the train to move on its way after applying more lubricant.

"The track was worn-out and should have been repaired by the officials concerned well in time. So, there are two causes behind the accident," the minister said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

