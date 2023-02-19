'Karma returns': Pakistan's Karachi attackers not from 'Afghanistan' but were 'home-grown' terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : AP Karachi Police headquarter

Karachi attack: Nearly two days after Pakistan's most populous city witnessed an audacious attack on the office of the Karachi Police chief, the investigators have identified the TTP terrorists. However, as expected by Pakistani investigators, the alleged terrorists were not from its neighbouring Afghanistan.

In fact, the investigation revealed it was a "home-grown terrorists" attack that left at least seven lives including three security forces and a civilian. Besides, more than 18 security forces were wounded during the suicide bomb attack. According to local media reports, those who were identified-- Zala Noor and Kifayatullah were identified as residents of north Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts respectively. As per the investigators, both terrorists conducted a complete recce of the location for a month before the attack and added the main motive of the assailants was the Additional IG office in the police office.

Both attackers were history-sheeters

Police conducted a raid at the house of alleged terrorist Kifayatullah in his village Wanda Ameer in Lakki Marwat district on Saturday and interrogated his family members. Kifataullah (in his 20s) had fled from home five months ago and since then the family were not aware of his whereabouts. The family members said they came to know about Kifayatullah’s presence in Pakistan after the Karachi blast as they were expecting him in Afghanistan.

Police sources said Kifayatullah was a trained terrorist and had a history of frequent visits to Afghanistan.

He fought in the Afghan war from the Taliban side and had an affiliation with TTP's Tipu Gul group, said the officials.

Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies and the Sindh government will conduct a “security audit” into the serious security lapses that led to the attack. Security officials agreed the attack had raised several questions and a ‘proper exercise’ was needed that included a ‘security audit’, according to a media report said on Saturday.

"Karma returns"

It is worth mentioning the attack came nearly three weeks after the country witnessed a deadly attack in a highly-secured zone, wherein more than 100 people were killed. Among those killed, the Pakistani investigators claimed most were security personnel who were gathered at a mosque for Friday special prayers. Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the recent attack in Karachi and compared the situation with the 2008 attacks on India, wherein more than 175 Indians lost their lives. Some netizens even called it 'karma returns'.

