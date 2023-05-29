Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan: Imran Khan urges SC to take suo motu on reports of rape of female PTI workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the country's highest judiciary to take suo motu notice of the alleged abuse, including "reports of rape," of its female party workers and supporters who were arrested following the May 9 riots, according to Pakistan-based The Express Tribune newspaper.

Pakistan publishes a daily newspaper in English called The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan's charges come hours after Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed in a question-and-answer session that intelligence agencies had intercepted a call uncovering a plot to organise a fake encounter and rape incident by individuals from the PTI.

The minister guaranteed that among the plans uncovered during the blocked call was a plot to raid and start shooting at a PTI worker's house, bringing about setbacks that could be displayed to the world as human rights violations.

According to The Express Tribune, the second plan was to stage a rape, and the recording would be shared with global media outlets to spread the alleged abuse against PTI.

The PTI chief, on the other hand, stated that he was convinced by reports regarding the manner in which the party's female employees in jail were treated.

Speaking to PTI supporters from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore, Imran Khan stated: "After [Rana Sanaullah's] press conference, I have no doubt. The PTI women workers, the way they were detained and thrown in jail, and the way they were being treated...we also heard [reports] of rape."

The PTI chief claimed that the interior minister's statements must be two things. "Either they are afraid that these women, when they are released, will tell the stories of what happened to them, and [the government is] preparing for this scenario. Or that they are scared they have done something they cannot manage, so they want to preemptively create a narrative that this was all a big conspiracy and PTI did this themselves".

Imran Khan said that he is getting abuse reports from all over. However, he added that these reports did not mention Adiala Jail, but The Express Tribune reported that the female employees were being held in appalling conditions and that the judiciary must take note of the situation.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan appeals for immediate talks with Shehbaz Sharif-led govt

Also Read | Pakistan govt turns down Imran Khan’s negotiations offer: 'Talks are held with politicians, not terrorists'

Latest World News