Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit India on May 4-5

The leader will lead Pakistan's delegation which will participate in the Shanghai cooperation council of foreign ministers being held on May 4 and 5 in Goa.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Islamabad Updated on: April 20, 2023 14:55 IST
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Image Source : AP Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai cooperation council of foreign ministers being held on May 4 and 5 in Goa.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced in a weekly media briefing and added, "Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities."

The Pakistan foreign minister had come under heavy criticism after he resorted to a personal attack against PM Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's highlighted Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

In a strong condemnation, India had said the Pakistan foreign minister's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country that has made terrorism a part of its "state policy".

ALSO READ: Unworthy to even respond: India slams Pak foriegn minister Bilawal over Kashmir remark at UNSC

ALSO READ: Bilawal Bhutto replies to BJP protests in India: 'I have not coined the term butchers of Gujarat'

