Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit India on May 4-5

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai cooperation council of foreign ministers being held on May 4 and 5 in Goa.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced in a weekly media briefing and added, "Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities."

The Pakistan foreign minister had come under heavy criticism after he resorted to a personal attack against PM Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's highlighted Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

In a strong condemnation, India had said the Pakistan foreign minister's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country that has made terrorism a part of its "state policy".

