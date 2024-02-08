Pakistan elections 2024: Voting concludes amid claims of rigging, delays and sporadic violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, tipped to be the next premier, votes on Thursday.

Pakistan elections 2024: Voting concluded across Pakistan on Thursday in the parliamentary elections marked by claims of rigging, several delays and sporadic violence after the government imposed a temporary shutdown of mobile and internet services to maintain peace. The polling began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm, although there were delays in some constituencies as parties claimed irregularities.

A countrywide public holiday was declared to enable a total of 128,585,760 registered voters to cast their ballots. The time for voting ended as per schedule but the people present inside the premises of the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes.

There were reports of the voting process facing delays at certain polling stations across the country and at least one terror attack on security forces performing election duties that killed five policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan. The ballot boxes would be unsealed in the presence of the agents of various candidates present inside the polling stations, and counting would be done under the supervision of the presiding officer of each polling station.

Problems during polling

According to Dawn, former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged irregularities in several polling stations, including voters being stopped from entering, absence of staff and shortage of ballot papers.

Pakistan's interim PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulated the nation for the “successful conduct” of the general elections, saying that voter turnout was a "clear indication of the public commitment" to shape the future of the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has resolved 76 poll-related complaints, which were received throughout the day.

A low turnout was witnessed in most constituencies after the opening of polls but the situation gradually improved as the day proceeded. In many places, some voters waited outside polling stations where the doors had not opened since the polling staff had not shown up for duty. At many polling stations, the staff also complained about a shortage of ballot papers and incorrect papers leading to a long delay in the voting process.

A scuffle has been reported between Sharif-led PML-N and Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers in NA-49 Attock, leading to a temporary suspension of polling at two polling stations. After a delay of approximately five hours, polling resumed at both locations.

When would the results be announced?

It is believed that results would start pouring before midnight and most of the results would be available by the morning. The first result is expected after 6.30 pm. With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections.

Three-time former PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif appeared confident of winning the national elections marred by deep political tensions over the imprisonment of Imran, whose party had been forced to contest the elections as independents. Nawaz ruled out a coalition government, while his brother Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be appointed in a crucial post if PML-N wins.

Hundreds of thousands of security forces spread out across the country and authorities suspended mobile phone service to prevent disruptions and flash protests — raising further concerns about the fairness of the vote with people unable to make calls or send text messages.

Pakistan temporarily shut some of its land borders on Thursday as it beefed up security for voters in a general election that has been preceded by a surge in militant violence. This came after the deadly blasts in Balochistan on Wednesday killed at least 30 and injured more than 50 others.

Imran Khan's fate

Analysts say there may be no clear winner but Pakistan's powerful generals could play a role. Pakistan's military has dominated the nuclear-armed country either directly or indirectly in its 76 years of independence but for several years it has maintained it does not interfere in politics. "The deciding factor is which side the powerful military and its security agencies are on," said Abbas Nasir, a columnist.

Imran remains behind bars and banned from running after a series of convictions, including some just days before the vote. Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and now has more than 150 legal cases hanging over him. His supporters believe the charges were engineered by the military to hound his party out of existence.

The only other real contender is the Pakistan People’s Party. It has a power base in the south and is led by a rising star in national politics — Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The Sharifs and Bhutto-Zardari are traditional rivals but have joined forces against Imran. Bilawal is unlikely to secure the premiership on his own, but he could be part of a Nawaz-led coalition.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Pakistan elections 2024: Five police officers killed after gunmen open fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa