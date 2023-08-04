Former Pakistan PM Shahid Abbasi, lawmaker Aslam Bhootani among top names for caretaker premier post

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The names of former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and independent Balochistan lawmaker Aslam Bhootani were among the several names considered for the country's caretaker PM as the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 9.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that former Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's former principal secretary Hassan Fawad are also being considered.

An online meeting over the same was held between Pakistan's coalition partners on Friday, with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto among senior leaders in attendance.

The names of Abbasi, Bhootani, Hafeez Sheikh and others were considered during the meet. However, the parties have decided to hold further consultations, saying that another meeting will take place over the decision to appoint an interim PM. No final decision has emerged in the back-to-back meetings by the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

National Assembly to dissolve on August 9

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced to his allied partners that the National Assembly will be prematurely dissolved on August 9, three days before its term.

Speaking at a dinner reception, Sharif said that his government faced unprecedented challenges, including economic woes, floods and cumbersome discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He blamed former PM Imran Khan for creating political chaos in the country with baseless accusations and riots.

"No No country could make progress without political stability," he added, while mentioning how the lack of an agreement with IMF gave him 'sleepless nights'.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharif showed his willingness to talk with India and stressed that there is "nothing against anyone". "With our neighbours, we are prepared to talk to them, provided that the neighbour is serious to talk about serious matters on the table because war is no more an option," he said.

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi wanted neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such a relationship.

