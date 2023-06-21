Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Pakistan bans Holi celebrations in universities citing 'erosion of Islamic identity'

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) took the decision after a video of a celebration of the Hindu religious festival at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad went viral on social media.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Islamabad Published on: June 21, 2023 16:49 IST
Pakistan bans Holi: Pakistan has banned Holi celebrations in universities. This comes a day after a video of a celebration of the Hindu religious festival at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad went viral on social media.

