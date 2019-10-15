Nobel winner Michael Kremer thought message was a scam at first

Image Source : AP This undated photo provided by Harvard University shows Michael Kremer, professor of economics at the college in Cambridge, Mass., who was awarded 2019 Nobel Prize in economics along with Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, for pioneering new ways to alleviate global poverty. (Jon Chase/Harvard University News Office via AP)

Nobel winner for Economics, Michael Kremer has revealed that he initially thought the message he received was a scam.

Michael Kremer was worried the Skype message was a scam. It appeared to be from a friend in Sweden and said the person needed to speak with the Harvard economist "urgently."

That's when Kremer realized he'd been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday. Kremer was recognized along with Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Kremer says he's watched economics change over the years to a discipline in which researchers engage more with people on the ground.

He also said that while reducing global poverty might seem "intractable," researchers are learning all the time about what works and what doesn't, and governments have become more effective in addressing problems.

- AP Inputs -