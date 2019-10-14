Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee First Reaction: Net income of farmers is not doing very well

Image Source : AP Goran K Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, center, and academy members Peter Fredriksson, left, and Jakob Svensson announce the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics

In what may be his first reaction after winning Nobel Prize, eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee expressed concern about state of Indian farmers

"Net income of farmers is not doing very well," he said. He was speaking with CNBC-TV 18. Expressing concern over the slow growth of the Indian economy, Abhijit Banerjee lauded NREGA scheme that has helped create employment opportunities in rural areas.

When he was asked about his advice to Indian government, Abhijit Banerjee said that the government should "make policies that work". He expressed his disapproval of "willingness in India to announce a policy" because it "sounds good". He also said that making policies just for political gains should be avoided.

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, Michael Kremer have been awarded Nobel Prize for economics for the year 2019.

