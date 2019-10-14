Monday, October 14, 2019
     
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee First Reaction: Net income of farmers is not doing very well

In what can be his first reaction after winning Nobel Prize, eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee expressed concern about the state of Indian farmers.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 18:53 IST
In what may be his first reaction after winning Nobel Prize, eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee expressed concern about state of Indian farmers

"Net income of farmers is not doing very well," he said. He was speaking with CNBC-TV 18. Expressing concern over the slow growth of the Indian economy, Abhijit Banerjee lauded NREGA scheme that has helped create employment opportunities in rural areas.

When he was asked about his advice to Indian government, Abhijit Banerjee said that the government should "make policies that work". He expressed his disapproval of "willingness in India to announce a policy" because it "sounds good". He also said that making policies just for political gains should be avoided.

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, Michael Kremer have been awarded Nobel Prize for economics for the year 2019.

