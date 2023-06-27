Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mayor announces Diwali a school holiday in New York City, but, there's a catch this year | Know

New York City: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with much zeal in India, but, the euphoria will be doubled for New Yorkers from now following the announcement of Mayor Eric Adams. The Mayor on Monday announced that Diwali will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City. Every year, thousands of people there celebrate the festival to commemorate the victory of light over darkness. The announcement by Mayor Eric Adams came after state lawmakers recently enacted legislation designating it as a holiday in the biggest school system in the US.

Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families

Taking to Twitter Mayor Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families. "I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!." the Mayor wrote on Twitter.

New holiday will replace "Brooklyn-Queens Day"

The mayor further asserted that he was confident that Governor Kathy Hochul would sign the bill. As per a report of ANI, the measure still has to be inked into law by Governor. The new holiday will replace "Brooklyn-Queens Day" on the school holiday calendar.

New York State Assembly member, Jenifer Rajkumar tweeted, "My press conference with @NYCMayor today at City Hall. I was proud to lead and win the fight to make Diwali a School Holiday, alongside Mayor Eric Adams."

"New York is made for everyone"

Talking to the New York Times, Adams said that the moment represented "that you are part of this city and not considered an outsider." "We're now saying New York is made for everyone," Adams said. "No matter where you came from."

This year has a catch

In 2023 (this year) the festival will be observed on Sunday, November 12, therefore it will be a day off from school for the first time in 2024.

ALSO READ | US lawmaker introduces bill to make Diwali a federal holiday in America

ALSO READ | Fugitive godman Nithyananda invited for Diwali event at UK Parliament: Report

Latest World News