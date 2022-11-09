Nepal: At least six dead, several injured after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Earthquake jolts Nepal

Earthquake in Nepal: At least six people were reportedly killed after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal, the Far-West region of the country recorded three tremors- two earthquakes and one aftershock in the past 24 hours.

The officials have claimed that at least one woman and two children are among the deceased. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Meanwhile, Kalpana Shrestha, Chief District Officer of Doti district, informed that at least 5 people are injured and have been admitted to the hospital. She further stated that dozens of houses were also damaged by landslides at various locations across the district.

More updates to follow.

(With inputs from ANI)

