At least 25 were killed and over a dozen still missing after a massive landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar on Monday. According to the officials who were engaged in the rescue operations, a landslide occurred near Kachin's Hpakant township as the region has been receiving torrential rainfall.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

