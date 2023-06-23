Modi US visit 2023: US House speaker Kevin McCarthy asks for PM's 'autograph' after his address to US Congress

Follow us on Image Source : KEVIN MCCARTHY (TWITTER) Modi US visit 2023: US speaker Kevin McCarthy asks for PM's autograph after his address to US Congress

PM Modi US visit 2023: Sharing his experience of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said he had a great time with him. "We had a great time with Prime Minister Modi. We have a very strong relationship, PM Modi continues to make that grow and make both nations stronger," said McCarthy as he entered the White House for the State dinner.

McCarthy also asked for an autograph from PM Modi after the address to US Congress. He autographed McCarthy's joint session address booklet.

"It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to the US Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations," tweeted McCarthy.

Narendra Modi praises US speaker:

PM Modi while addressing joint session of US Congress praised US Speaker of the House and said “Mr Speaker you have a tough job”. “Being a citizen of a vibrant democracy myself, I can admit one thing, Mr Speaker- you have a tough job. I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. I am happy to help out whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus,” said PM Modi.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi at the White House for a state dinner after he addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress. Ahead of a historic address at the US Congress, PM Modi met Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at US Capitol on Thursday. Both leaders shook hands as they met, while PM Modi thanked McCarthy for allowing him to address the joint session of the US Congress.

More & more demands for Modi's autograph:

Other US Congressmen lined up to take autographs and selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.

Who all attended the 'State dinner':

Other prominent business leaders and politicians who attended the State Dinner included- Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Reliance Group; Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra; Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan; Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also attended the event.

"It has been wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. It has grown so strong, this is not just the relationship between two men, or two governments, its really two peoples," said Garcetti.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at the White House for the State dinner.US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrived at the White House for the State dinner. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attended the event.

(With agencies inputs)

