Who is Danish PM Mette Frederiksen? All you need to know

Elected Prime Minister of Denmark in June, 2019, Mette Frederiksen welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi into her country, as he is on the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour. Frederiksen is not just the second woman to hold the PM office in Denmark, but is also the youngest prime minister in Danish history. PM Modi arrived in Denmark today, during which he held talks with Danish counterpart Frederiksen and attended the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. Modi arrived in Denmark from Germany where he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

But who is Mette Frederiksen? Here's all you need to know:

As per the Council of Women Leaders, Danish PM Frederiksen was born in Aalborg, Denmark. She attended the Aalborghus Gymnasium and studied administration and social science at Aalborg University, graduating in 2000. Frederiksen became a member of the Social Democrats’ youth branch at 15, and was elected as a member of Folketing, the Danish Parliament, in 2001 at the age of 24. In 2011, she was appointed Minister of Employment by Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt. In 2015, following a narrow defeat of her party in the general election, she was elected as the Leader of the Opposition, a role she held until becoming Prime Minister. Frederiksen is the youngest prime minister in Danish history, and is also the second woman to hold the PM office in the country.

