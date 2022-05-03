PM Modi shares light moment with child, engages kid with quick 'game' in Berlin | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi shares a light moment with a child in Berlin, Germany.

Highlights PM Modi shared some light moments with a kid in Berlin, Germany as he was leaving for Denmark

PM Modi engaged the kid in a short game who was with elders, came to see off the Prime Minister

PM Modi is on a 3-nation Europe visit to Germany, Denmark and France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who is on a 3-nation Europe visit -- spared a few moments to play with a kid while leaving from his hotel in Germany for Denmark.

Greeting people who had come there to see him off as he was leaving for Denmark, PM Modi took a few seconds to play with kid.

The Prime Minister asked toddler's parents "what's his name" and played with the kid via hand gestures. The adorable moments were captured on camera. Take a look.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi interacted with two other kids who had come to welcome him at his hotel in Berlin.

It was a dream come true for two small Indian-origin children in Germany who received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they won his heart by their talent.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip on Monday, was given a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country.

Ashutosh and Manya Mishra were among kids who were waiting for the prime minister at Hotel Adlon Kempinski along with the elders of the community.

Ashutosh sang a patriotic song for Prime Minister Modi, who enjoyed listening to him. Modi praised the boy’s talent and said "Shaabash (well done)."

Little girl Manya presented the Prime Minister his portrait. He took a picture with Manya and also signed the portrait for her.

"I made it for him... with my mother's help," said Manya, who studies at a Berlin school.

"It was a wonderful experience meeting Prime Minister Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me 'Shabash,'" she said.

Sharing her experience of meeting Prime Minister Modi, Manya said, "my dream came true."

ALSO READ | PM Modi reaches Denmark, hold talks with counterpart Mette Frederiksen

ALSO READ | Was Rahul Gandhi partying with Chinese envoy at Kathmandu nightclub?BJP leaders claim so

Latest India News