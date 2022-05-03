PM Modi reaches Denmark, to hold talks with counterpart Mette Frederiksen

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Copenhagen, Denmark on the second leg of his visit to three European nations. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen receives him at the airport.

Highlights PM Modi is on a 3-nation Europe visit to Germany, Denmark and France

The Prime Minister will today hold talks with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

He will also take part in 2nd India-Nordic Summit with PMs of Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Denmark on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip after concluding his "productive" Germany visit. He was received by Danish PM Mette Frederiksen at the airport.

The first leg of PM Modi's visit concludes. Has reinforced the India-Germany partnership. Next stop is Copenhagen, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter- governmental consultations.

"My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality," Modi tweeted.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi and the German Chancellor reviewed the full range of bilateral ties, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages.

Prime Minister Modi, who co-chaired with Chancellor Scholz the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), invited the German participation in India's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) campaign.

Modi said that the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements focused on sustainable development under which India would receive USD 10.5 billion in assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.

Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders.He also addressed the Indian community in Berlin. READ MORE

In Denmark, Modi will meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

