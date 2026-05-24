NEET paper leak row: Rahul vows protest till Pradhan quits; BJP alleges bid to destabilise Modi govt

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday intensified his attack on the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, saying his party would continue its protest until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and strict measures are introduced to stop such incidents in future.

The Rae Bareli MP shared a video on X showing students protesting in Hyderabad against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Referring to the protests, Gandhi accused the Centre of avoiding accountability at a time when lakhs of students were facing uncertainty about their future.

“When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake and the PM remains silent, then the government is not focused on responding but is busy evading,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He further stated that the Congress would continue to raise the issue until concrete steps were taken to prevent paper leaks.

“Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET, we will not stop,” Gandhi added.

BJP accuses Rahul of trying to topple Modi government

The BJP launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to create unrest in the country and working to destabilise the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leaders claimed Gandhi was part of a wider conspiracy involving opposition parties and foreign forces after reports emerged that he had told a meeting of the Congress Minority Department’s advisory council that the Modi government would collapse within a year.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said Gandhi’s remarks pointed towards a “massive conspiracy” aimed at disturbing peace and stability in the country. Sharing a media report on X, Goyal alleged that the Congress, sections of the opposition and what he described as a “toolkit gang” were working together to weaken India.

“This is no ordinary statement. Rather, it constitutes a grave conspiracy aimed at spreading anarchy in the country,” Goyal said.

He further accused Gandhi and his associates of trying to provoke unrest after failing to defeat the BJP through elections. According to Goyal, the Congress was frustrated because people continued to support Modi.

“Their hatred against India runs so deep that they simply cannot bear to witness anything positive happening in the country,” he charged.

“The people of this country are discerning. They fully understand the true nature of Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and the toolkit gang that is working against the national interest.

Time and again, the people have responded strongly to these elements. The INDI Alliance's conspiracy to set India on fire will never succeed,” Goyal added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised Gandhi, saying the remarks reflected “political desperation” and a “dangerous mindset aimed at destabilising India”.

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