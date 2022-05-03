PM Modi's THIS 30-year-old pic from Germany has grabbed netizens' attention. Did you see it yet?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his Europe tour, interacting with leaders and the Indian community, an old picture of the prime minister has surfaced on social media. The viral picture was reportedly taken in 1993 when Narendra Modi halted in Frankfurt, Germany while returning from a trip to the US.

Pictures from Modi's US trip too have been viral from time to time and now, netizens are fondly sharing his picture on social media.

PM Modi's Europe trip

PM Modi's ongoing visit to Germany is his first trip to a foreign country in the year 2022 and is scheduled to be followed up by a visit to Denmark and France on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

On the busy first day of his visit, the prime minister arrived in Berlin to a resounding welcome by the Indian community in Germany.

The prime minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the prime minister's arrival.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and was received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery. This was followed up by a bilateral one-on-one meeting.

The primary agenda of Modi's visit to Germany was the conduct of the sixth round of Biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany. The Plenary session of the IGC was co-chaired by PM Modi and Scholz.

In the evening, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Berlin with a house full attendance of Indian community members in Germany, who number almost 200,000 in the country.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries.

He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

