Karan Johar reacts to David Dhawan's retirement, calls him the 'No 1 man' | Read post

New Delhi:

The 74-year-old veteran filmmaker David Dhawan is currently making headlines regarding his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Amidst this, he has emphasiSed that he is planning to retire. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be his final film. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar, who met Davi last night has shared a post concerning the filmmaker.

He also congratulated the veteran director on the release of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai.

David Dhawan's event

On Saturday, a special film festival was organised to honour filmmaker David Dhawan's cinematic journey. Titled the 'David Dhawan Film Festival,' the event saw the filmmaker in attendance alongside his son, Varun Dhawan and Karan also attended the event.

Following that, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to write about David Dhawan, 'Yesterday, when I attended David ji's felicitation ceremony and he told me that this is going to be his last film, I was overcome with mixed emotions. He is a filmmaker responsible for defining an entire genre of cinema. The very term 'David Dhawan Film' is synonymous with entertainment.'

The filmmaker further added, 'He commands immense love, respect, and appreciation within our film industry. There is simply no denying that! Best wishes for your upcoming blockbuster film with your son. David Dhawan, you will always remain Number 1.'

David Dhawan films

David Dhawan is widely regarded as one of the most successful directors of comedy films in Bollywood. Over his cinematic journey spanning more than 43 years, numerous successful actors have worked with him. These include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others.

He is known for directing films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Mr. and Mrs Khiladi, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Partner.

A comeback after 6 years

David has made his directorial comeback after a six-year hiatus with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In addition to Varun Dhawan, the film features a cast that includes Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 5.

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