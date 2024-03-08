Media tycoon Robert Murdoch gets engaged to girlfriend Elena Zhukova at 92

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) Media tycoon Robert Murdoch

Media tycoon Robert Murdoch, 92, got engaged to retired Russian molecular biologist, his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a spokesperson said on Thursday (March 7), which would mark his fifth trip down the aisle. The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch's vineyard and estate, Moraga, a spokesman said. The impending nuptials come just months after Murdoch resigned as chairman of Fox and News Corp and ended an over seven-decade career.

Murdoch began dating Zhukova, 67, in the summer. They met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, news agency Reuters reported citing a media report.

His most recent marriage to actress and model Jerry Hall resulted in divorce in 2022 after six years.

The media mogul was briefly engaged last year to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, though the pair called off the engagement weeks later. Vanity Fair reported the breakup, citing one source who said Murdoch had grown uncomfortable with Smith's outspoken evangelical views.

Moraga, where Murdoch is due to get married, is the same place where Murdoch and Walt Disney DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Iger first discussed Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, a USD 71 billion deal that closed in 2019.

(With Reuters inputs)

