Mann Ki Baat @100: Ramben, India's inspirational centenarian blesses PM Modi | WATCH

Mann Ki Baat @100: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday walked down the memory lane and addressed the nation on the momentous occasion of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. His monthly radio programme which started on the day of 'Vijaya Dashami' in October 2014 has become a "unique festival of goodness and positivity for the people." PM Modi said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut off from people.

Ramben blessed PM Modi

A video of a 100-year-old woman named Ramben has gone viral on social media, in which she was seen blessing PM Modi during the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. India's inspirational centenarian blessed PM Modi by saying 'Khush Raho'. Along with Ramben other members of the Indian diaspora were listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in Auckland.

PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast live in UN headquarters

The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcasted in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcasted by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio. In addition to this, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, along with the Indian diaspora, listened to the 100th episode of PM Modi's special radio programmes in New Jersey, USA today.

'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness

The PM asserted that Mann Ki Baat has become that festival which is keenly awaited by all every month. "On October 3, 2014, day of the Vijaya Dashami festival, all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. 'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity for the country's people. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity", the Prime Minister said.

