Mann Ki Baat@100: Special invitee goes into labour, delivers baby during national conclave event

Mann Ki Baat@100 : A woman went into labour at the National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100 event on Saturday held in Delhi ahead of the airing of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme. She was later rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where she gave birth to baby boy.

The woman, identified as Poonam Devi, was a special invitee at the show and is a member of a Self Help Group that creates various products from waste banana stems. She belongs to a small village near Lakhimpur Kheri. The family said it was overjoyed to have welcomed a new member into their family on such a "momentous day".

The Self Help Group in Lakhimpur Kheri produces handbags, mats, and other items using fiber from banana stems, a unique initiative that not only provides an additional source of income for women in the village but also contributes to reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices.

The initiative has been widely adopted by several Self Help Groups in the area.The day-long 'National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100' event was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Among the other dignitaries who graced the event were Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The event involved discussions on various topics such 'Naari Shakti' (women power), people's movements, and India's culture and tradition.

(With inputs from ANI)

