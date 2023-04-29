Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi on 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi on 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi on the programme, which started in 2014, speaks on a variety of issues. The programme was started when the BJP government came to power, and has been going on since then every last Sunday of every month.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2023 15:49 IST
Bill Gates with PM Modi
Image Source : PTI Bill Gates with PM Modi

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has commended the progress India and has congratulated PRime Minister Narendrs Modi on the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat. The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast on Sunday.

"Mann ki Baat has catalysed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment & other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals," he tweeted.

PM Modi on the programme, which started in 2014, speaks on a variety of issues. The programme was started when the BJP government came to power, and has been going on since then every last Sunday of every month.

The BJP, meanwhile, is going all out to make the 100th episode 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

Related Stories
Aamir Khan lauds PM Modi as he joins his 'Mann Ki Baat' conclave; calls it 'historic' | VIDEO

Aamir Khan lauds PM Modi as he joins his 'Mann Ki Baat' conclave; calls it 'historic' | VIDEO

Raveena Tandon at 'Mann Ki Baat @100' conclave: Film industry male dominated but there's change

Raveena Tandon at 'Mann Ki Baat @100' conclave: Film industry male dominated but there's change

PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live in United Nations headquarters tomorrow

PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live in United Nations headquarters tomorrow

The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News