Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi on 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has commended the progress India and has congratulated PRime Minister Narendrs Modi on the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat. The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast on Sunday.

"Mann ki Baat has catalysed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment & other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals," he tweeted.

PM Modi on the programme, which started in 2014, speaks on a variety of issues. The programme was started when the BJP government came to power, and has been going on since then every last Sunday of every month.

The BJP, meanwhile, is going all out to make the 100th episode 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

