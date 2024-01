Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE A bulldozer operates inside an open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province.

Bamako: In a tragic incident, at least 70 were feared dead and several others injured after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week. The incident happened on Friday. The latest death toll came on Wednesday as the local authorities found the bodies of 73 people from the gold mine site, CGTN reported.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.