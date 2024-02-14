Maldives deports 186 foreigners, including 43 Indians, for visa violations and drug offences

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

Male: The Maldives has deported 186 foreigners, including 43 Indians, on charges of crimes like visa violations and drug-related offences, according to local media reports. The highest number of people deported belonged to Bangladesh at 83, followed by 43 Indians, 25 Sri Lankans and eight Nepalis.

The date of their deportation is unknown and it comes as as efforts are underway in the Maldives to shut down businesses operated illegally. Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusan said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the ministry was working together with the Economic Ministry to take action against illegal businesses operating under various names.

These include both registered and unregistered businesses, the minister noted. Such businesses include those operated by a foreigner instead of the registered owner, Home Minister Ihusan said. The Home Ministry was working on shutting down such businesses and deporting the foreigners who operate them, he added.

Immigration Controller Shamaan Waheed said 186 foreigners found to have committed crimes have been deported from the Maldives. The Immigration Department detained several people in operations conducted to find foreign workers who committed criminal offences, out of whom those with valid documents and passports were deported, he said.

Immigration and police have been serially conducting raid operations two or three times a week that do not target any specific group, Shanahan said. A law was enacted in December 2021 stating that the registration of those businesses where a foreigner earns profits either directly or indirectly can be terminated.

After enjoying long-standing friendly ties, relations soured between India and the Maldives when Muizzu won the November elections riding on an 'India Out' campaign. Muizzu asked India to withdraw its nearly 80 military personnel stationed there and declined a hydrographic project with New Delhi. Muizzu vowed to stop the emergency helicopter services facilitated by India and fixed March 2024 as the deadline.

The relations took another hit when three deputy ministers of the Maldives made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Lakshadweep earlier this year, leading to a massive boycott of Maldives by Indian tourists.

