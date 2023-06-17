Panic grips Los Angeles airport after 'suspicious' package found at Terminal 1; evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : @FLYLAXAIRPORT/TWITTER Los Angeles International Airport

A panic-like situation erupted at Los Angeles International Airport after a suspicious package was found in Terminal 1. According to media reports, multiple law enforcement agencies and the Bomb Squad are responding to the package inside the airport.

As per the update, Airport Police have cleared the area, and Officers have also halted and shut down traffic heading towards the terminal.

Earlier in August last year, a similar situation was reported when the police officials evacuated Terminal 1.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

