Saturday, June 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Panic grips Los Angeles airport after 'suspicious' package found at Terminal 1; evacuated

Panic grips Los Angeles airport after 'suspicious' package found at Terminal 1; evacuated

Earlier in August last year, a similar situation was reported when the police officials evacuated Terminal 1.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Los Angeles Updated on: June 17, 2023 11:30 IST
Los Angeles International Airport
Image Source : @FLYLAXAIRPORT/TWITTER Los Angeles International Airport

A panic-like situation erupted at Los Angeles International Airport after a suspicious package was found in Terminal 1. According to media reports, multiple law enforcement agencies and the Bomb Squad are responding to the package inside the airport.

As per the update, Airport Police have cleared the area, and Officers have also halted and shut down traffic heading towards the terminal.

Earlier in August last year, a similar situation was reported when the police officials evacuated Terminal 1. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News