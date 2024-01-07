'What appalling language by Maldives Government official': Ex-President amid PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit row

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X A glimpse of PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep

Maldives Vs Lakshadweep: After a diplomatic row erupted as several Maldives ministers poured derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed denounced the comments and asked his successor to distance himself from the controversial comments. The ex-president's remarks came following Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, contentious comments. While commenting on the photos of PM Modi's recent Lakshadeep visit, she dubbed him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

Meanwhile, taking to social media platform, X, Nasheed wrote, "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity."

Further, he said that his successor government should distance itself from the contentious and added it must give clear assurance to New Delhi that it did not reflect the foreign policy of Maldives.



"@MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," he added.

PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep

It is worth mentioning, that PM Narendra Modi, on January 4, shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Without mentioning a single word on Maldives, the Prime Minister praised the beauty of Lakshadweep and said: "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..."

However, several Maldives ministers took this as an offence and started pouring nasty remarks against Indians. Several of the ministers even claimed that Indian beaches could not meet the cleanliness level of the Maldives beaches. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) wrote on X.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar ask Indians to visit India

Meanwhile, a major uproar sounded on social media platforms wherein Indians took to X and confirmed that they cancelled their scheduled trip to the island nation and appealed to others to follow suit.

Following the trend, many Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan denounced the comments by the Maldives minister and asked their fans to visit Lakshadweep instead of the island nation.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," wrote Kumar.

"It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," wrote Salman Khan.

India-Maldives relations

It is worth mentioning ever since pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu after his surprise victory in September's presidential election, the relations between New Delhi and Male posied a new low. In fact, he ordered to withdrawal of Indian military presence from the island nation-- in an attempt to woo Beijing. Now, the critical comments against the PM would deteriorate the relations further.

