Biden restricts US investments in Chinese technology, China calls it 'brazen attempt' to break supply chain

In a major blow to the relations between China and the United States, the Biden administration on Wednesday signed a decree, restricting American companies from investing in Beijing, especially advanced computer chips and microelectronics. According to the executive order signed by US President Joe Biden, companies that deal with advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence should restrain from investing in China.

According to the statement released by the White House, it said the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to keeping America "safe and defending America’s national security" by protecting technologies that are critical to the next generation of military innovation.

"Biden signed an Executive Order on Addressing United States Investments In Certain National Security Technologies And Products In Countries Of Concern that authorising the Secretary of the Treasury to regulate certain US investments into countries of concern in entities engaged in activities involving sensitive technologies critical to national security in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence," read the statement.

