Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, UAE call Israeli military action against Hamas 'crimes against humanity'

The Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation said that it is “greatly concerned about the developments on the ground and the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 09, 2023 7:38 IST
Israel-Hamas war
Image Source : AP Israel-Hamas war

As Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu declared the 'state-of-war' after Hamas militants carried out the deadliest what Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) dubbed as "massacre", the world’s largest bloc of Muslim countries has condemned what it refers to as “Israeli military aggression”.

It accused the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas of a "brutal" aggression, raised grave concerns over the situation in Palestine and militants occupied Gaza Strip and called it "violations of human rights" and crime against humanity.

The 57-member bloc went on to condemn “the Israeli military aggression that led to the fall of hundreds of martyrs and wounded among the Palestinian people.”

 

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

