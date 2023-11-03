'Israel didn't learn lessons from the past, we will...', warns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday delivered his first public address today (Friday) since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. During his televised address which is currently being aired by all national broadcasts, Nasrallah staunchly warned Israel of the repercussions of the continuous bombing of Gaza and said, "The Israeli government has set high goals, but they can not achieve them."

Further, he underscored that "Israel hasn't learned lessons from the past, especially when it comes to their wars with the resistance of Gaza and Lebanon".

"In the 2006 war, more than 1,50,000 houses were destroyed, and we had thousands of martyrs, but the enemy was forced to back down from their goals. What is happening in Gaza is revealing the stupidity of the Israeli regime, which only kills civilians and destroys mosques, churches, hospitals and schools," he added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

